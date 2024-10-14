World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Woman goes to dental clinic to remove all her 32 teeth to put in implants and dies

Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Society

In the Moscow region, a woman died after she had 32 teeth removed in a dental clinic. The patient wanted to have her teeth removed to for the subsequent placement of implants.

Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow
Photo: flickr.com by Конор Лоулесс, CC BY 2.0

Her body, with no traces of violent death, was found at her place of residence. After examining the oral cavity, it was established that all her teeth were missing.

The son of the deceased said that the woman was planning to install implants and went to a dental clinic. The woman had all of her 32 teeth removed on October 12. Doctors sent the woman home after they were finished.

A criminal case was filed under Articles 105 and 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Murder" and "Causing death by negligence").

On March 17, a six-year-old girl died during a tooth extraction procedure in a dentistry in Kudrovo in the Leningrad Region. The child felt unwell as doctors were preparing her for the surgery.

Details

 
 A dental implant (also known as an endosseous implant or fixture) is a prosthesis that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, or facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor. The basis for modern dental implants is a biological process called osseointegration, in which materials such as titanium or zirconia form an intimate bond to the bone. The implant fixture is first placed so that it is likely to osseointegrate, then a dental prosthetic is added. A variable amount of healing time is required for osseointegration before either the dental prosthetic (a tooth, bridge, or denture) is attached to the implant or an abutment is placed which will hold a dental prosthetic or crown.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Dental implant procedure
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Russian stewardess names Europe's city of sin
Society
Russian stewardess names Europe's city of sin
Governor picks his nose and wipes his hand on woman official
Society
Governor picks his nose and wipes his hand on woman official Видео 
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
World
Lavrov warns the West: Retaliation will be in effect should Ukraine strike deep
Popular
Did Iran conduct an underground nuclear test on October 5?

Iran will build a nuclear bomb anyway, and the US and Israel will have to occupy it not to let it happen. Most surprisingly, Israel is in no hurry to counterattack Iran in response to its missile attack on October 1

Israel and US to invade Iran not to let it build nuclear bomb
S-70 Okhotnik drone shootdown over DPR: What happened?
Who shot down Russia's state-of-the-art S-70 Okhotnik drone over Donbass?
Steven Seagal: 'I will fight and die for my president'
Russian forces encircle over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters in Kursk region
Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov CIS Summit highlights Russia's role of a strong, dominating power Lyuba Lulko Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
Putin gives China 'diplomatic gift' that angers Washington
Serbian President Vucic turns his back on Moscow and signs anti-Russian resolution
Eight Russian generals from different departments sacked at a time
Eight Russian generals from different departments sacked at a time
Last materials
Russia considers banning use of animals for circus shows
Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation
US Navy was watching Russia's aircraft carrier in Mediterranean Sea
Over 1,500 Ukrainian fighters encircles in Russia's Kursk region
Russian stewardess names Europe's city of sin
Putin's diplomatic gift to China makes US furious
Steven Seagal ready to fight for Russia and die for Putin
Serbian President Vucic signs anti-Russian declaration on Ukraine
Governor picks his nose and wipes his hand on woman official
Steven Seagal visits captured Azov fighters in DPR
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.