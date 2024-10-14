Woman goes to dental clinic to remove all her 32 teeth to put in implants and dies

Woman dies after having all her 32 teeth removed at dental clinic in Moscow

In the Moscow region, a woman died after she had 32 teeth removed in a dental clinic. The patient wanted to have her teeth removed to for the subsequent placement of implants.

Photo: flickr.com by Конор Лоулесс, CC BY 2.0

Her body, with no traces of violent death, was found at her place of residence. After examining the oral cavity, it was established that all her teeth were missing.

The son of the deceased said that the woman was planning to install implants and went to a dental clinic. The woman had all of her 32 teeth removed on October 12. Doctors sent the woman home after they were finished.

A criminal case was filed under Articles 105 and 109 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ("Murder" and "Causing death by negligence").

On March 17, a six-year-old girl died during a tooth extraction procedure in a dentistry in Kudrovo in the Leningrad Region. The child felt unwell as doctors were preparing her for the surgery.

Details



A dental implant (also known as an endosseous implant or fixture) is a prosthesis that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, or facial prosthesis or to act as an orthodontic anchor. The basis for modern dental implants is a biological process called osseointegration, in which materials such as titanium or zirconia form an intimate bond to the bone. The implant fixture is first placed so that it is likely to osseointegrate, then a dental prosthetic is added. A variable amount of healing time is required for osseointegration before either the dental prosthetic (a tooth, bridge, or denture) is attached to the implant or an abutment is placed which will hold a dental prosthetic or crown.

