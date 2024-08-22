World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows moment when young man tries to commit suicide at Moscow airport

Video: Man cuts his throat and throws himself off upper floor
Society

A man cut his own throat with a broken glass bottle and attempted to commit suicide at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

The man climbed over the railing and fell to the lower level of the airport building. Eyewitnesses tried to stop him, but failed.

The man survived the fall and was hospitalised in very serious condition. No other details of the incident were provided.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
