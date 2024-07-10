Stunned fishermen watch two Russian Kalibr missiles flying right past them in Caspian Sea

Fishermen watch Russian Kalib missiles flying above water surface a few meters away

Russian Kalibr missiles flew within a few meters from a group of Dagestani fishermen as they were fishing on boats in the Caspian Sea. They captured the 'missile show' on video and posted it on the Internet.

"There's a rocket flying towards us! Here it is! Oh my, there's another one!" One of the men can be heard saying in astonishment.

The video was filmed on July 8.

Russian Kalibr missiles can be ship-launched, submarine-launched and air-launched. The missile can carry a warhead weighing up to 500 kilograms (1,100 lb) of explosive or a thermonuclear warhead.