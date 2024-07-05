YouTube blocks channels of Russian Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Nikita Nagorny said that YouTube blocked his channel.

Photo: Pexels by freestocks.org, PDM

"Ten years of fruitful work, so much filming, various sections and content… Thousands of children came to sports thanks to this channel, thousands of adults began to just do sports,” he wrote on Telegram.

Nagorny also said that the channel was also a video diary for him, which he wanted to leave to his children and grandchildren. The Russian athlete added that he will continue to share content on other platforms.

When going to the gymnast's channel on YouTube, a notification appears saying that his account was blocked for violating YouTube's terms of use.

Earlier it was reported that YouTube also blocked the channels of several popular Russian artists. YouTube accounts of pop singers SHAMAN (real name Yaroslav Dronov), Oleg Gazmanov, Yulia Chicherina, Polina Gagarina, Grigory Leps and actor Vyacheslav Manucharov were blocked.

In addition, the platform deleted the channels of two foreign bloggers who talked about Russia in their videos. It goes about YouTube channels Sasha Meets Russia by Sasha Jost and Fiorella In Moscow by Fiorella Isabel. Both accounts were deleted without explanation and possibility of recovery. The bloggers spoke positively about Russia on their channels.

