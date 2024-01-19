Putin dons James Bond blue swimtrunks for Epiphany icy dip

Video: Putin takes Epiphany dip in icy waters

In the morning of January 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin took a traditional dip in icy waters celebrating Epiphany.

Photo: Kremlin.ru

"Yes, traditionally he did this on Epiphany,” Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS said.

On January 19, Orthodox Christians around the world celebrate one of the main Christian holidays — Epiphany. The President traditionally participates in Epiphany ice water dips, but the Kremlin first reported this in 2018. In 2022, the head of state decided not to plunge into the ice hole due to the epidemiological situation, and a year later the Kremlin press service did not provide any photos or videos of Putin taking an icy dip.