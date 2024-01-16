Putin breaks silence about notorious Almost Naked Party

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The people who go to the special military operation and those attending "naked" events share different values in their lives, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. A video with his statement was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin in his Telegram channel.

According to Putin, those who return from the special military operation have a different outlook on life.

"People go through this melting pot when they go there, and many life priorities are lined up differently for them. They won't be jumping around with no pants on at events,” the head of state said.

This is the first time when Putin spoke about the scandal around blogger Nastya Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party. Russian showbiz stars came to the party wearing extremely extravagant clothing as the dress code required. Photos and videos from the party went viral online and caused public outrage. Participants of the special military operation also condemned the event.

Several party guests, such as Dima Bilan, Lolita, Philip Kirkorov, Anna Asti and Ivleeva herself lost advertising contracts and had their concerts canceled. Rapper Vacio, who came to the party wearing just one white sock on his genitals, was arrested for 15 days and then for another ten days (for disobeying the police). The rapper also received a notice from the military registration office. It is believed that the musician will have to go to army service.

Putin speaks about Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party
