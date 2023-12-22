World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Almost Naked Party aftermath: One-sock rapper arrested and fined

On December 22, security forces broke into Moscow's Mutabor club following the infamous Almost Naked Party that was organised by blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva. Security officers arrived at the time when people were lining up to the club for the second day of the party (on day two, anyone could buy tickets for the party). The dress code for the party was the same — as naked as possible.

Photo: Nastya Ivleeva social media account

According to SHOT Telegram channel, the club administration may face problems after last night's party.

Russian rapper Vacio (real name Nikolai Vasiliev) was arrested for 15 days for wearing one sock on his genitals during Nastya Ivleeva's naked party at Mutabor club. Vasiliev was brought to liability under Article 20.1 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation "Petty Hooliganism.”

The 25-year-old Nikolai Vasiliev musician said that his "outfit" was inspired by rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers that performed naked on stage wearing just one sock during the 1990s. He also said that he would spend 15 days of his life under arrest while doing sports and reading books.

The rapper was also fined ₽200,000 ($2,200) under Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation for promoting non-traditional sexual relations in a video from the party in which another man was licking Vacio's genitals through his Balenciaga sock.

With this money (200,000 rubles) Vacio could buy ten pairs of Balenciaga socks.

Security forces also intend to detain two other guests of Nastya Ivleeva's Almost Naked Party. It goes about two men who kissed right on the dance floor while filming themselves. The two men may be arrested and sent to a special detention centre for 15 days for "Petty hooliganism”. They also face a fine of up to 200,000 rubles under Article 6.21 of the Code of Administrative Offences of the Russian Federation for promoting non-traditional sexual relations.

