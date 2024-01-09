World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Maxim Tesli, a vocalist of The Puppies punk band was detained at St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport after the singer played a gig wearing only a sock on his genitals.

According to Telegram channels, Tesli was detained as he was going to fly to Yekaterinburg and then to Kazakhstan. The musician was sent to a temporary detention centre, Mash said.

On January 7, when playing in a club in St. Petersburg, Maxim Tesli appeared on stage to sing "White on White" song wearing only one sock on his private parts. At one point of the song, the sock fell off exposing the musician completely.

Activist Vitaly Borodin saw the performance as LGBT propaganda and said that he filed a complaint at the Office of the Public Prosecutor.

Ekaterina Mizulina, the head of the Safe Internet League, said that the lead singer of The Puppies was trying to pay tribute to rapper Vacio, who became famous after he came to Anastasia Ivleeva's naked party in Moscow in late December. According to other sources, however, Tesli started performing with only one sock on before the infamous party.

The singer later said that he regretted his decision to perform naked. He also said that he did not plan to expose his genitals before the audience in the performance.

"It was an absolutely chaotic act, very stupid and inappropriate of me," he said.

