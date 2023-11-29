Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey

The bodies of two Russian women were found in Turkey's Bodrum. The killer tied the bodies and wrapper them in sheets before getting rid of them. The victims were identified as 42-year-old model Irina Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter Dayana.

Photo: Mirjam Schmitt/dpa

Investigators believe that the women were killed in a rented villa. The perpetrator wrapped the bodies in sheets, loaded them into a car and took them out of town. The bodies were found on a slope near the road to Tavshanburnu Bay. Gunshot wounds were found on the bodies of the victims.

Irina Dvizova and her daughter went missing several days ago. The women were not answering any calls and messages, and their relatives went to the Konacik area, where Irina and her daughter were living. Upon entering the house, they saw blood on the sofa and called the police.

Irina Dvizova rented a villa in Bodrum. Dvizova's neighbour Angelina told REN channel that she heard gunshots in her house. Irina Dvizova's husband, a national of Finland, is suspected of double murder.

Irina Dvizova also had a son, David. He is convinced that it was not the Finn husband that killed his mother and sister, but his stepfather, a citizen of Lithuania and France named Andrei K. The stepfather may have committed the crime out of revenge as the Russian woman did not allow him see his child, five-year-old boy Makar. Irina's ex-husband used to work as a bodyguard for a Ukrainian oligarch, David said.

"He is an animal. He would beat me with a towel so that there would be no bruises left, he would strange me too. He used to serve in the French Legion," Irina Dvizova's son David said.

It later became known that Andrei K. had a criminal record in Russia. He was sentenced to prison for stealing diamonds. After his release, he would periodically beat and abuse Irina and her children. Andrei K. resides in Lithuania with his new family. It is believed that he already left Turkey.