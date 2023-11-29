World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey

Society

The bodies of two Russian women were found in Turkey's Bodrum. The killer tied the bodies and wrapper them in sheets before getting rid of them. The victims were identified as 42-year-old model Irina Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter Dayana.

Russian model and her daughter killed in Turkey
Photo: Mirjam Schmitt/dpa

Investigators believe that the women were killed in a rented villa. The perpetrator wrapped the bodies in sheets, loaded them into a car and took them out of town. The bodies were found on a slope near the road to Tavshanburnu Bay. Gunshot wounds were found on the bodies of the victims.

Irina Dvizova and her daughter went missing several days ago. The women were not answering any calls and messages, and their relatives went to the Konacik area, where Irina and her daughter were living. Upon entering the house, they saw blood on the sofa and called the police.

Irina Dvizova rented a villa in Bodrum. Dvizova's neighbour Angelina told REN channel that she heard gunshots in her house. Irina Dvizova's husband, a national of Finland, is suspected of double murder.

Irina Dvizova also had a son, David. He is convinced that it was not the Finn husband that killed his mother and sister, but his stepfather, a citizen of Lithuania and France named Andrei K. The stepfather may have committed the crime out of revenge as the Russian woman did not allow him see his child, five-year-old boy Makar. Irina's ex-husband used to work as a bodyguard for a Ukrainian oligarch, David said.

"He is an animal. He would beat me with a towel so that there would be no bruises left, he would strange me too. He used to serve in the French Legion," Irina Dvizova's son David said.

It later became known that Andrei K. had a criminal record in Russia. He was sentenced to prison for stealing diamonds. After his release, he would periodically beat and abuse Irina and her children. Andrei K. resides in Lithuania with his new family. It is believed that he already left Turkey.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Kyrylo Budanov's wife suffers poisoning in Ukraine

Marianna Budanov, the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, was poisoned. it was said that the woman was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning

Kyrylo Budanov's wife poisoned with heavy metals in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU
Viktor Orban remains the main obstacle to Ukraine's path to the EU
Putin: Russia stops the West from developing its exceptionalism
China ready for peaceful Taiwan talks, but warns of war
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU Andrey Mihayloff It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv Alexander Shtorm The Dire Secret of Megan Rapinoe Guy Somerset
Ukraine may use biological weapons as counteroffensive fails
Russian authorities to take stringent measures against illegal migrants
Russian authorities to take stringent measures against illegal migrants
Last materials
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban makes life a nightmare for EU
Ukraine may use biological weapons as counteroffensive fails
Putin: The West wants to dismember and plunder Russia
China warns Taiwan: Independence means war
Russian authorities crack down on illegal and even legal migrants
Kyrylo Budanov's wife poisoned with heavy metals in Ukraine
It will take Russia four 'Putin strikes,' but not three days, to take Kyiv
The Dire Secret of Megan Rapinoe
One of the world's fattest men dies in Russia
Two ballistic missiles attack US Navy destroyer USS Mason
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X