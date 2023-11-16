World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Air Force general and his wife found dead in locked house

Society

Vladimir Sviridov, former commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defence, and his wife Tatyana were found dead in a house in the village of Adzhievsky, the Stavropol region in Southern Russia, Baza Telegram channel reports.

Russian Air Force general and his wife found dead in locked house
Photo: Baza Telegram channel

The bodies of the former military pilot and his 72-year-old wife were found in about a week after their death. According to preliminary reports, there were no signs of violence found on the bodies. The cause of their death is yet to be established.

It is believed that the Air Force general and his wife died as a result of a gas leak in their house. However, gas service employees checked the premises and did not detect excessive concentrations of harmful substances.

Vladimir Sviridov was an honoured military pilot of Russia. He could pilot more than ten types of aircraft.

He was born on October 13, 1955 in the city of Mineralnye Vody. In 1975, he entered the Stavropol Higher Military Aviation School of Air Defence Pilots and Navigators.

Sviridov served as a senior pilot and aviation flight commander in the Far East. He led an aviation unit, served as deputy squadron commander, and commander of an aviation squadron in a group of Soviet troops in Germany.

In 2002, he was appointed for the post of deputy commander of the Air Force and Air Defence Army in St. Petersburg.

In June 2005, Sviridov was appointed for the position of the Commander of the 6th Air Force and Air Defence Army. He served in this position until 2009. The general is survived by his two children.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
