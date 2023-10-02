Video from Prigozhin's last trip to Africa appears on the net

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Yevgeny Prigozhin's video from his last trip to Africa shows him in good spirit

Society

A video from Yevgeny Prigozhin's last trip to Africa surfaced on the Internet.

Commander of private military company Wagner Dmitry Utkin appears in the video as well. Utkin was with Prigozhin on board the business jet that crashed in Central Russia. The current commander of PMC Wagner, Hero of Russia, DPR and LPR Anton Elizarov with the call sign Lotus can be seen in the video as well.

In the first part of the video Prigozhin talks about the situation in Africa and the work of PMC Wagner on the continent. This part of the video has appeared on the Internet before.

"PMC makes Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa — freer,” Prigozhin says.

Prigozhin, Utkin and PMC fighters are then seen flying on an airplane. On board the plane, Prigozhin had a meal and washed his face using a water bottle. The video then shows a meeting between Prigozhin and Utkin with PMC commanders. They talk about plans, but the faces of the commanders are blurred.

Prigozhin also showed his helicopter that he bought about ten years ago for traveling to meetings in Moscow. The helicopter was upgraded, a machine gun was installed on it, in order to "chase thugs” as Prigozhin put it.

In addition, the video contains footage of Prigozhin talking to local residents and handing out black bags to them, most likely humanitarian supplies.

A monument at the site of the crash of Yevgeny Prigozhin's jet in the Tver region appeared on September 30. The inscription on the monument says: "PMC Wagner, courage, homeland, justice, honour, blood.” It remains unknown who installed the monument. A black flag with a skull design on it is seen next to the monument.

Yevgeny Prigozhin's video from his last trip to Africa shows him in good spirit
