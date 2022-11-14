World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
WADA wants to destroy Russia's figure skater Kamila Valieva

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) responded to the call from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to disqualify figure skater Kamila Valieva. RUSADA chief Veronika Loginova refused to comment on the situation.

Earlier, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) explained how the hearings in the Valieva case would be held. At the first stage, WADA and RUSADA will exchange written submissions on the process.

"Afterwards, three arbitrators will be appointed to the hearings — one from WADA, one from RUSADA and from the athlete. The third arbitrator will be determined by the President of the CAS Appeals Department, and he or she will preside over the group. Procedural measures will start afterwards," the court said.

CAS representatives did not set a deadline for the case.

WADA submitted Valieva's case to CAS

On November 8, it was said that WADA sent Valieva's case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The head of the agency, Vitold Banka, noted that the decision was made due to RUSADA's delay in the investigation.

WADA called for a four-year ban on Valieva. It is assumed that the figure skater will be suspended from the moment when the decision is made.

The agency also demanded all of the athlete's performance scores from December 25, 2021 be canceled. In addition, WADA wants to deprive Valieva of all the medals and money prizes that she received during this period. Kamila Valieva may thus be stripped of the title of Russian and European champion.

International Olympic Committee backs WADA's decision

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed concerns about the delay in the investigation and positively assessed the submission of Valieva's case to court. The organization set out a that CAS would not delay the process.

RUSADA refused to announce decision on Valieva case

On October 21, it was said that RUSADA would keep all details of the athlete's case confidential, including the date of the hearings, the verdict and other details.

The head of the IOC, Thomas Bach, demanded RUSADA should disclose the details of the Valieva case. He called for the decision to be made public at the end of the proceedings in order to increase the level of confidence in the procedure.

Valieva found herself at the center of the doping scandal during the Beijing Olympics. At the 2022 Games, the figure skater won gold in team competitions as part of the Russian national team, but two days later it became known that there was traces of trimetazidine, a banned drug, were found in her sample from December 2021. The athlete was able to take part in the individual tournament by decision of CAS and came fourth. However, the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament was never held.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
