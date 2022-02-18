EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

WADA wants to bury Kamila Valieva alive and punish her coach

Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced its stance  on the case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva. The text is available on the website of the agency.

WADA wants to bury Kamila Valieva alive and punish her coach

WADA believes that the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which allowed 15-year-old Valiyeva to participate in the individual tournament at the Beijing Olympics, was made contrary to the Code of the agency. This will have consequences and may lead to the recurrence of similar cases in the future, WADA said. 

The WADA statement stressed out that CAS had rewritten the Code of the agency, when it decided to allow Valieva to participate in the individual tournament. 

"This re-writing of the Code, which would apparently allow ‘protected persons’ to continue competing after testing positive for non-specified substances without any clarification of the circumstances, risks undermining the integrity of sporting competition and the confidence of athletes that they are competing on a level playing field," the text of the statement runs. 

In addition, WADA pointed out the role of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in Valieva's case. RUSADA, according to WADA, is responsible for the effective communication with the laboratory to ensure timely analysis of doping samples. The Russian agency did not notify the laboratory in Stockholm both of the special status of Valieva's doping sample and the need for urgent research.

IOC chief speaks on Kamila Valieva scandal

On February 18, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), answered questions about Kamila Valieva's case. The head of the IOC noted that the organisation did not want to see the Russian athlete among the participants of the Winter Games. However, the IOC accepted the decision of CAS with respect. 

"If we don't respect the law, there will be no international sport," Bach added.

Thomas Bach also said that he was concerned about Valieva's wellbeing. 

"When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this, rather than giving her comfort, rather than to try to help her," Bach said.

The IOC demanded further investigation into the circumstances of the scandal with Valieva, Bach added. According to him, the team of the Russian athlete, including her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, may face sanctions. 

On February 17, CAS published the text of the reasoned decision in the case of the Russian 15-year-old figure skater. The court confirmed that the prohibited drug could find itself in the athlete's body through a product that her grandfather had used. The microdose of trimetazidine did not improve Kamila Valieva's performance, CAS said.

After she failed her routine at the Olympics and was placed fourth, Kamila Valieva told her coach: 

"On the bright side, they will not cancel the ceremony now." 

Valieva was in the lead after the short program, but failed to hold on to the first place and eventually dropped to fourth with 224.09 points.

Thomas Bach commented on the performance of the 15-year-old Russian athlete and said that he was upset with the result. Valieva performed her routine under enormous pressure, he said. 

Seventeen-year-old Anna Shcherbakova of the Russian Olympic Committee took gold in the individual figure skating tournament. 

Alexandra Trusova took silver, but she was deeply dissatisfied with her achievement. 

Shcherbakova, Trusova and Valieva train under the guidance of their coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Figure skating at Beijing Olympics
Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Lyuba Lulko Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Moscow and London conduct secret talks to reformat Ukraine Dmitry Sudakov Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The so-called Ukraine crisis and the hysterical West Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
World
Russia prepares unpleasant surprise for F-35 in Black Sea region
World
Putin tells Biden Russia ready to fully terminate relationship with USA
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces new unique weapons to be put into service soon
Last materials
Russia publishes official reaction to USA's response on security guarantees
Drama on ice: Kamila Valieva fails, Alexandra Trusova breaks down
Moscow expels US Deputy Ambassador Bart Gorman
People's Republic of Donetsk opens fire on Ukrainian Armed Forces
Moscow tourist killed in Karachay-Cherkessia for going to the toilet on the road
European Parliament shuts down Latvian MEP for speaking about Donbass
NATO plans to destabilise Moldovan Transdniestrian Republic
Poland and Hungary may pay for their anti-LGBT, child protection laws
Linda Evangelista unveils her disfigured body that she lost to CoolSculpting
Russia's share in global nuclear market to grow to 20 percent
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy