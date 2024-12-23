The baby mammoth carcass was displayed at the Mammoth Museum of the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutia.

"We can say that this is one of the best mammoth carcasses that has ever been found in the world. <…> A total of six mammoth remains have been found in the world before, five of them in Russia," the head of the museum said.

Local residents found the mummified carcass of the baby mammoth in the summer of 2024. They handed the find over to the museum for research.

It was established that the height of the baby mammoth at the withers is 120 centimeters, and its length does not exceed 2 meters. The mammoth was a female; she died when she was about 12 months old.

The carcass had well-preserved internal tissues. The trunk, ears, and oral area of the carcass have no visible damage or deformation.

The baby mammoth was named Yana after the river flowing near the place where it was found.

It is believed that the carcass of the baby mammoth is 50,000 years old.