Newly modernised outdated Soviet Tank T-62 raises eyebrow in the West

Authors of the Defense Blog publication were surprised by the new modification of the outdated Soviet T-62 tank. The medium tank, which entered service in 1961, is still in use, the website wrote.

Images of the modernised version of the T-62 tank, modified by specialists from the 103rd Armored Repair Plant, appeared on the Internet in early September. The vehicle's protection was reinforced with Kontakt-1 dynamic protection units and lattice screens, and the multispectral gyro-stabilized optoelectronic station (MGOES) was used to improve the awareness of the crew.

The MGOES station was enhanced with television and thermal imaging channels in several spectra, which made it possible to detect small-sized objects in any weather conditions.

To crown it all, the upgraded T-62 received the new gunner sight (1PN-96MT-02), which increased the target detection range at night to 2,000 meters.

The new modification was created several years after it was reported that Russia would dispose of the T-62 tank fleet, the Defense Blog said. Such reports appeared in late 2013, when spokespeople for the Main Armoured Directorate of the Ministry of Defence announced a decision to dispose of the T-62 fleet. Nevertheless, in 2018, the tanks took part in exercises of the logistics troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The production of the T-62 tank began in 1961. The Soviet vehicle became the world's first tank with a smooth-bore gun. The tank, a followup to the T-55 model, received a 115 mm U-5TS gun. In the DPRK, the licensed production of the T-62 continued until 1989, and in some other countries, including Algeria, Egypt, Cuba and Syria, the vehicle is still in service.

In April, 19FortyFive named USA's M1 Abrams tank one of the best in the world. According to the authors of the publication, the M1 modifications were superior to the Soviet tanks of several generations, including the T-62 and T-72.