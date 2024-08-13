World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Nuclear powered Admiral Nakhimov cruiser to carry Kalibr, Onyx, or Zircon missiles

Nuclear-powered Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser to go to sea in late 2024
Russia

The heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Nakhimov, which is undergoing repairs and extensive modernization at Sevmash shipyard, will begin trials in the upcoming autumn of 2024, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told TASS.

Nuclear-powered Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser to go to sea in late 2024
Photo: kremlin.ru by Пресс-служба Президента Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

"The Admiral Nakhimov is to go to sea for factory sea trials in the autumn of 2024. She is to be transferred to the Navy in 2025," he said during the Army-2024 Forum.

Admiral Nakhimov of Project 1144.2M has been under repair since 1999, although the works started 2013. During the modernization, the cruiser will receive a universal shipborne firing system 3S14 to carry Kalibr, Onyx, or Zircon cruise missiles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Admiral Nakhimov cruiser under repairs
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Kyiv fears powerful retaliation from Russia

The Russian side may undertake "something grandiose." The Russian troops may strike important targets in Kyiv, including the parliament and other government buildings

Russia to launch hundreds of missiles to strike Ukraine for attacking Kursk
Russian general cracks down on Kursk defence line
Russian lieutenant general criticises Kursk region border defence
Defence Minister names four conditions for Russia to win special operation
Putin: It makes no sense to talk to those who strike civilians
What lesson does Ukraine want Russia to learn by attacking Kursk? Anton Baketov Israeli agents inundate Iran. Who's next to die after Ismail Haniyeh? Andrey Mihayloff Japan calls Russia nuclear threat, forgets USA's Little Boy bomb Alexander Shtorm
Ukrainian forces captured 28 settlements with 2,000 residents in Kursk region
Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk interrogated on video
Zelensky admits to Ukraine's invasion of Kursk, asks France to strike deep into Russia
Zelensky admits to Ukraine's invasion of Kursk, asks France to strike deep into Russia
Last materials
Video: Ukrainian fighters captured near Kursk address Russian soldiers on their knees
Nuclear-powered Admiral Nakhimov missile cruiser to go to sea in late 2024
Russian General: NATO headquarters masterminded invasion of Kursk
Russian Foreign Intelligence Service: US wants to replace Zelensky with Arsen Avakov
Head of Nuclear Center: Russian Tsar Laser to be operational by 2029
Zelensky publicly admits to Ukraine's invasion of Russia's Kursk region
Ukrainian POW captured in Kursk: The purpose is to bargain with Russia
Putin excludes negotiations with Ukraine after Kursk attacks
Kursk governor: Ukraine has captured 28 settlements with 2,000 civilians
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on fire after drone strike
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.