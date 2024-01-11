World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin: Russian economy leaves Germany behind and ranks fifth in the world

Russia

The Russian economy has taken the lead among European countries and is ranked fifth in the world, President Putin said during a meeting with entrepreneurs from the Far East in Khabarovsk.

Putin: Russian economy leaves Germany behind and ranks fifth in the world
Photo: openverse by Got Credit is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

"It seems that they are strangling and crushing us from all sides, but in terms of the volume of economy, we come first in Europe. We have left Germany behind and taken the fifth place in the world: China, USA, India, Japan, Russia. In Europe — we are number one," Putin said adding that this is an amazing result in the current conditions.

The Russian economy has overtaken other European countries in terms of the purchasing power parity, but "we still have to try harder per capita,” Putin said. In his opinion, the state has a lot to work on.

In addition, Putin believes that the growth of the Russian economy by the end of 2023 may be higher than the projected 3.5 percent. Russia's GDP may exceed four percent.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Navy Commander says Tomahawk missiles may strike any target throughout Russia

American Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles pose a threat to Russia's military security, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Evmenov said

Russian Navy Commander: US Tomahawk missiles are a real threat to Russia
Putin goes to Chukotka to overshadow Alaska and drive swamp-going vehicle
Putin goes to Chukotka to shimmer in the near distance of Alaska
Russia's strongest boy dies in car accident
Butcher butchered in holiday booze in Donetsk
NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Russia to strike UK's destroyer HMS Diamond for Crimea port attack Lyuba Lulko Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Ecuador: Mobsters take people hostage during live TV broadcast
USA resumes imports of Russian oil after a break of 18 months
USA resumes imports of Russian oil after a break of 18 months
Last materials
Putin: Russian economy leaves Germany behind and ranks fifth in the world
USA resumes imports of Russian oil after a break of 18 months
Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine found dead in her apartment
Putin goes to Chukotka to overshadow Alaska and drive swamp-going vehicle
Russia's strongest boy buys new vehicle and dies in car crash next day
Russian Navy Commander: US Tomahawk missiles are a real threat to Russia
In Donetsk, man dismembers companion and throw remains out of window
Ecuador unrest: Masked mobsters take hostages in TV studio during live broadcast
USA and allies held secret meeting on Ukraine peace formula in Saudi Arabia
Eating dogs now becomes illegal, but still traditional in South Korea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X