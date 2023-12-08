World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Medvedev: Real confrontation between Russia and NATO has never been so real

Russia

The US administration will receive funds from Congress to continue "the war business." This is going to happen in 2024, if not now, Dmitry Medvedev believes.

Medvedev: Real confrontation between Russia and NATO has never been so real
Photo: Midjouney: Земля в огне - горящие материки на карте мира by Midjourney v 4.0 is licensed under Common Creative: свободное использование материала

The threat of a direct collision between Russia and NATO that may then escalate into World War Three has never been so real, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his Telegram channel.

The president's primitive actions to blackmail US Congress is not new at all, Medvedev said. Other American leaders also warned of a possible war with Russia if assistance was not provided to one or another country.

However, the threat of direct confrontation is currently the highest, he emphasised. No other US administration has ever asked for such financial support for a secondary state going through the process of collapse.”

"Never before have they so aggressively and brazenly extorted money for a country that openly corrupted the current president of the United States and members of his family,” Medvedev wrote.

Dmitry Medvedev has made a number of warnings about a possibility for WWIII to break out due to the indirect participation of Western countries in the conflict in Ukraine. In May, he said that the West unleashed a full-scale hybrid war against Russia, whereas the United States and the EU were "encouraging terror” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. In September, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council noted that the actions of European countries increased the risk of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO.

 


Joe Biden said in his December address to Congress that Russian President Vladimir Putin could attack NATO countries after "taking Ukraine.” The Kremlin has repeatedly assured that Russia posed no threat to the West.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
