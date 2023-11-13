Dnieper troops redeployment news appears as provocation

News about redeployment of Dnieper grouping of Russian troops appears as provocation

On November 13, news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti released reports about the order to redeploy the Dnepr group of the Russian troops east of the Dnieper River. The reports were subsequently canceled, news articles were removed from webpages of the agencies.

Photo: mil.ru

Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that it was up to the military to comment on the situation in the special operation zone.

"The Kremlin does not comment on the situation directly on the battlefield of the special military operation. This is a prerogative of professional specialists, our military. In this case, we believe that it is only up to our military to comment on the situation,” Peskov said commenting on the appearance of the erroneous information in the news feeds of the state-run news agencies.

The Russian Defence Ministry said that the news about the regrouping of the Russian troops in the Dnieper region was a provocation.

The original erroneousnews appeared as following:

“Having assessed the current situation, the command of the Dnieper group decided to redeploy troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnieper. After the regrouping, the Dnieper will release part of its forces, which will be used for an offensive in other directions.”

On Saturday, November 11, it was reported that the Russian military thwarted an attempt of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to land a group of military men on the left bank of the Dnieper. The Russian forces captured eleven Ukrainian soldiers. One of the servicemen said that their group was led into battle by commander Zolto Arsalanov. Seven Ukrainian fighters were captured during the battle, and four others surrendered "after running out of ammunition.”