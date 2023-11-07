Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine launches Kalibr and Onyx missiles

The Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine of Project 885M Yasen-M launched Kalibr-PL and Onyx cruise missiles during state tests, TASS reports with reference to a source close to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Photo: Screencap

"During state tests a few days ago, the Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine successfully completed single launches of the Kalibr-PL cruise missile and the Onyx supersonic missile from an underwater position in the White Sea,” the agency said.

There is no official confirmation of such reports, the agency added.

The Krasnoyarsk is the fourth nuclear submarine of Project 885. These submarines are equipped with torpedo tubes and launchers that allow them to carry Onyx or Kalibr missiles.

The Arkhangelsk nuclear submarine of Project 885M Yasen-M (the fifth nuclear submarine of Project 885), will be launched in 2023, General Director of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexey Rakhmanov said in August.