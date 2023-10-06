World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Putin unveils previously unknown details about Prigozhin plane crash

Russia

Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of PMC Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and other passengers of the Embraer-135 plane that crashed on August 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his speech at the plenary session of the Valdai Forum on Thursday, October 5.

Putin unveils previously unknown details about Prigozhin plane crash
Photo: https://sledcom.ru/upload/site1/document_news/SKR(6).jpg

Putin learned the information from Alexander Bastrykin, chairman of he Russian Investigative committee. There was no external impact on Prigozhin's plane, Putin added.

"Fragments of hand grenades were found in the bodies of those killed in the plane crash, but there was no external action on the plane. This is an already established fact, the results of the examination conducted by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation,” Putin said adding that the investigation had not been completed yet.

One should look into the presence of alcohol or drugs in the bodies of the plane crash victims as well, Putin said. He also recalled that the FSB found 10 billion rubles in cash and 5 kilograms of cocaine in Prigozhin's office in St. Petersburg.

"In my opinion, such an examination should have been carried out, but it was not carried out,” the president said.

Prigozhin's plane crashed on August 23 near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region as it was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. All ten people on board were killed. In addition to Prigozhin, the list of passengers included PMC Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin, Nikolai Matuseev, Valery Chekalov, Alexander Totmin, Evgeny Makaryan and Sergey Propustin. There were also three crew members on board the plane.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin names six things that Russia wants

"We want to live in an open, interconnected world in which no one will ever try to erect artificial barriers to communication between people, to creativity and prosperity. There must be a barrier-free environment," Putin said

Putin names six things that Russia wants
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Russian FAB-1500 bomb annihilates Ukrainian command in Soledar
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi smart home gadgets crash in all of Russia
Thirty years since Black October of 1993: Tragedy of Russian parliamentarianism Andrey Mihayloff Armenia implements another 'anti-Russia' road map Lyuba Lulko Ukraine realises the number of Western states willing to support Kyiv decreases Anton Kulikov
Kremlin refuses to comment reports on redeployment of Russian Black Sea Fleet
Putin speaks about Russia, Ukraine and the world at Valdai Forum in Sochi
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Last materials
Russia to launch serial production of new Chukavin sniper rifle
Russian Parliament to consider Russia's exit from nuclear test ban on October 9
Putin names six things that Russia wants
Putin speaks on nuclear test ban treaty and Russia's nuclear blow
Putin: Russia did not start the war. Russia is trying to end it
Ukrainian command near Soledar annihilated in FAB-1500 bomb attack
Nine new reserve regiments of contract servicemen ready for special operation
Russian FSB mistakes Ukrainian saboteur Lyubas for Colonel Lobas
Xiaomi devices and smart home gadgets crash in Russia nationwide
Russian Black Sea Fleet allegedly redeployed from Sevastopol after missile attack
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X