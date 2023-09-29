Putin holds meeting with former PMC Wagner commander

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the former commander of PMC Wagner, retired colonel Andrei Troshev, as well as with Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, the Kremlin said on September 29.

Photo: Вадим Савицкий

Andrei Troshev was one of the leaders of the Wagner group. He fought in Afghanistan, Chechnya and Syria, and took part in the special military operation in Ukraine. The commander with the call sign Sedoy was awarded the title of Hero of Russia.

Putin and Troshev discussed formation of volunteer detachments

Putin recalled that at their last meeting Troshev promised to start forming volunteer units to carry out tasks in the special operation zone.

"You fought at such a unit for more than a year. You know what it is, how it's done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that combat work goes in its best and most successful way," Putin said.

The President also pointed out the need to provide all fighters with equal social guarantees. It makes no difference for the Motherland what status a person has when he fights for his country, Putin said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later said that Troshev was already working at the Ministry of Defense. He did not specify what position the former PMC Wagner commander took.

Five days after Yevgeny Prigozhin's mutiny ended, Putin held a meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner commanders. He offered PMC Wagner fighters several employment options, including service under the leadership of their immediate commander with call sign Sedoy.

"They could all gather in one place and continue their service. Nothing would change for them. They would be led by the same person who was their real commander all this time,” Putin said.

Putin also said that many of those present at the meeting were nodding, but Yevgeny Prigozhin declined the president's proposal: "No, the guys do not agree with this decision," he said.

Prigozhin's aircraft with PMC Wagner commanders and himself crashed two months after the attempted mutiny.