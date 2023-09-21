Russia restricts gasoline and diesel fuel exports

Russia is introducing temporary restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel fuel to stabilise prices on the domestic market. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the corresponding decree, a message on the website of the Russian government said.

Photo: https://automobili.ru/

Details of the restrictions have not been exposed, the text of the document has not been published yet.

It was only specified that the restrictions would help saturate the domestic fuel market and thereby reduce prices for consumers.

The press service noted that the government earlier raised standards for the supplies of motor gasoline and diesel fuel to the stock exchange and organised daily monitoring of purchases for the needs of agricultural producers.

On September 18, it was reported that the Russian government was considering an opportunity to introduce a protective duty on gasoline exports in the amount of $250 per ton, which was dozens of times as much as the current export duty. The government also discussed a temporary ban on gasoline and diesel fuel exports.

