Kalashnikov to double production of high-precision munitions

Kalashnikov to increase production of anti-tank and anti-aircraft guided missiles

Russia

The Kalashnikov Concern will double the production of Vikhr-1 anti-tank guided missiles, Kitolov-2M projectiles and 9M33 anti-aircraft guided missiles.

Photo: kalashnikov.media

The Kalashnikov is opening new sites for the production of guided artillery shells. A modern cluster with high-tech equipment will be built for the purpose. The cluster will create as many as 700 new jobs by the end of the year.

Heat treatment areas, tool, assembly, mechanical and auxiliary shops will be built on free areas of the concern.

"In the near future, two large workshops will be put into operation. It will thus be possible to double the production of precision-guided munitions. All existing production facilities continue operating smoothly to ensure the 100-percent fulfilment of state defence order,” the concern said in a statement.

  • The Vikhr-1 guided air-launched missile is designed to engage moving ground targets protected with reactive armor, as well as medium-speed air targets (helicopters, attack aircraft, and UAVs). The complex is effective by day, night and in adverse weather conditions, staying able to engage ground, water surface, and air targets. 
  • The Kitolov-2M projectile is designed to engage single/group, stationary/moving, armoured/unarmored targets and engineering installations using 122-mm towed and self-propelled artillery assets.

Editor Dmitry Sudakov
