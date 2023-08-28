World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Kremlin unaware whether Putin may attend Prigozhin's funeral

There is no information about funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the private military company Wagner, who was killed in an air crash on August 23.

"I don't have any information about the funeral yet, so I can't say anything. Surely, as soon as the decision is made, it will be announced,” Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it was up to Yevgeny Prigozhin's relatives to make all appropriate decisions.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend the funeral, Peskov said that he could not answer the question as there was no information about the funeral.

On August 23, Prigozhin's business jet crashed in the Tver region, Central Russia. His close associate, Dmitry Utkin, a commander of PMC Wagner, was killed in the crash as well.

Prigozhin's death was officially confirmed several days later, on August 27, following genetic analysis of the biological material of the victims.

