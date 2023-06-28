World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian Defence Ministry receives Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule

1:21
Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has received double-link tracked DT-10PM transporters under a contract with Vityaz Company ahead of schedule (Vityaz Company is part of the Uralvagonzavod Concern of Rostec State Corporation).

Photo: mil.ru

"Machine-building company Vityaz fulfilled the contract with the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation that was concluded within the framework of the state defence order. The contract was fulfilled ahead of schedule. The factory shipped the last of the ordered vehicles to the military department — the DT-10PM double-link tracked transporter," Rostec said in a statement.

  • The DT-10PM is a cross-country highly manoeuvrable all-terrain vehicle.
  • It combines a high travel speed and cruising range, carrying capacity and buoyancy.
  • The vehicle is also capable of overcoming ground and water obstacles while fully loaded.
  • The design of the all-terrain vehicle ensures year-round high cross-country ability on hard-to-reach terrain in off-road conditions.

The DT-10PM can operate at temperatures from minus 45 to plus 40 degrees Centigrade and overcome water barriers on the go, without the need to take any additional measures.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule
