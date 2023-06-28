Vityaz all-terrain vehicles ahead of schedule

The Russian Defence Ministry has received double-link tracked DT-10PM transporters under a contract with Vityaz Company ahead of schedule (Vityaz Company is part of the Uralvagonzavod Concern of Rostec State Corporation).
"Machine-building company Vityaz fulfilled the contract with the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation that was concluded within the framework of the state defence order. The contract was fulfilled ahead of schedule. The factory shipped the last of the ordered vehicles to the military department — the DT-10PM double-link tracked transporter," Rostec said in a statement.
The DT-10PM can operate at temperatures from minus 45 to plus 40 degrees Centigrade and overcome water barriers on the go, without the need to take any additional measures.
