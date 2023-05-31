Kremlin responds to Kadyrov's martial law suggestion

The Kremlin is not discussing the imposition of martial law throughout Russia, Putin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Вадим Савицкий

There are no such discussions, Peskov added.

On Tuesday, May 30, the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov proposed introducing martial law throughout Russia.

Kadyrov's remarks appeared soon after the drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region. The head of Chechenya also promised to demonstrate "true revenge in the full sense of the word" in the special operation zone.