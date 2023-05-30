Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is

Russia should introduce martial law throughout the country, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said commenting on the morning drone attack on Moscow.

Photo: Ramzan Kadyrov Telegram channel

"One should declare martial law all across Russia and use all combat resources available in order to sweep this entire terrorist cell away at a time without resorting to the wording "Ukrainian military,” Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of Chechnya said that the drone attack on Moscow had no "tactical, strategic or even psychological meaning" because "the war is going on in a completely different place."

"Measures of response to such attempted attacks should not be harsh — they should be brutal. We protect our citizens, and there is no need to show off and be too soft here," he wrote. "I'll get ahead of myself a bit, but I won't reveal the details. We will soon show it in the zone of the special military operation what revenge really is in the full sense of the word,” Kadyrov added.

In October last year, President Putin ordered to introduce martial law in Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions — the regions that became part of Russia following the results of the referenda.

Kadyrov has already proposed expanding the regime of martial law to other regions of Russia after a group of Ukrainian saboteurs infiltrated the Bryansk region in March.

Several drones attacked Moscow in the morning of May 30. According to the Ministry of Defense, there were eight drones used in the attack. Five of them were shot down, three others were forced to land due to the use of electronic warfare equipment. Three multi-storeyed buildings were damaged in the attack in the south-west of Moscow. Two people sought medical attention but did not require hospitalisation.