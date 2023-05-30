Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the drone attack that took place in Moscow and the Moscow region on May 30. Putin called it a terrorist attack.

Photo: Midjouney: UAV Moscow attack

Speaking at Zotov Centre, Putin said that Kyiv attempts to intimidate Russian citizens by attacking residential buildings.

"This, of course, is a clear sign of terrorist activity,” he said.

Putin also said that Moscow's air defence system showed satisfactory performance.

Ukraine is provoking Russia to responsive mirror actions, Putin said commenting on the drone attack in Moscow.

"We will see what to do about it," the Russian president said.

