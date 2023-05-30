Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
1:52
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the drone attack that took place in Moscow and the Moscow region on May 30. Putin called it a terrorist attack.
Photo: Midjouney: UAV Moscow attack
Speaking at Zotov Centre, Putin said that Kyiv attempts to intimidate Russian citizens by attacking residential buildings.
"This, of course, is a clear sign of terrorist activity,” he said.
Putin also said that Moscow's air defence system showed satisfactory performance.
Ukraine is provoking Russia to responsive mirror actions, Putin said commenting on the drone attack in Moscow.
"We will see what to do about it," the Russian president said.
Here is more from Putin's comments:
- Citizens of Ukraine now do not have a right to say anything because there is real terror happening in the country;
- It was not us who unleashed this war;
- The territory called Ukraine was controlled by Western-led people;
- Competition between the Russian Federation and Ukraine was inevitable after the collapse of the USSR, but it was assumed that it would go in a civilised way;
- In 2014, the West carried out a coup in Ukraine and began to destroy everyone who could build normal relations with Russia;
- From the very beginning, from its first steps, Ukraine called itself a neutral state, but gradually embarked on the path of NATO, which is a hostile alliance to Russia;
- NATO deceived Russia, promising not to expand to the east. The alliance tried to drag Ukraine in.
- The Russian Armed Forces strike the territory of Ukraine, but only with the use of high-precision weapons and targeting military facilities;
- Russia struck Ukraine's military intelligence headquarters.