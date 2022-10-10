World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline

Incidents

Ukraine attempted to blow up the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 10, RIA Novosti reports.

"A number of terrorist attacks and attempts of similar crimes have been committed against electric power facilities and gas transportation infrastructure of our country, including an attempt to explode a section of the Turkish Stream gas transmission system,” Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

According to him, this was proven by objective data. In particular, it goes about the testimony received from perpetrators who were preparing the attacks and were detained, the president pointed out.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Popular
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos

Ukraine has suffered significant damage in just a couple of hours. Attacks on critical infrastructure continue, Ilya Kiva, former Ukrainian MP wrote

Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Hotspots and Incidents
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Anton Kulikov Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko US in need of propaganda nuclear strike Lyuba Lulko Dmitry Sudakov Anna Kikina: Russia's only woman cosmonaut tames SpaceX Crew Dragon Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Ukrainian sources: Zelensky is building nuclear bomb
Putin warns Ukraine of tough action should terrorist attacks continue
Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline
Former Ukrainan MP: Zelensky flees, Ukraine plunges into chaos
Multiple explosions reported throughout Ukraine following attack on Crimean Bridge
Crimea Bridge explosion: Two road sections partially collapse
Europe will not hesitate to sacrifice Asia amid the struggle for fuel
Putin and Zelensky agree to attend G20 summit in Indonesia
US in need of propaganda nuclear strike
Alexander Lukashenko gives Vladimir Putin tractor for birthday
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy