Putin: Ukraine tried to explode Turkish Stream gas pipeline

Ukraine attempted to blow up the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 10, RIA Novosti reports.

"A number of terrorist attacks and attempts of similar crimes have been committed against electric power facilities and gas transportation infrastructure of our country, including an attempt to explode a section of the Turkish Stream gas transmission system,” Putin said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.

According to him, this was proven by objective data. In particular, it goes about the testimony received from perpetrators who were preparing the attacks and were detained, the president pointed out.