New Russian territories to require new Russian Constitution

The admission of new regions to Russia as a result of the referenda will require amendments to the Russian Constitution, a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation Alexander Bashkin said.

According to him, changes will be made to Article 65 of the Russian Constitution on the basis of the federal law on the adoption of a new entity.

Earlier, Andrey Klishas, the head of the Constitutional Committee of the Federation Council, ​​said that the upper house could consider laws on the entry of new subjects into Russia on October 4.

In turn, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the lower house of the parliament, said that the State Duma would gather for an unscheduled meeting on October 3.

On September 28, it became known that the vast majority of residents of Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions voted for their regions to become part of Russia.

The new territories can be united into a new federal district, said Senator Sergei Tsekov.