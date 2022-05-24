EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Patrushev: Russia is not rushing to end special operation in Ukraine

Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Security Council, believes that Russia is not rushing as far as the terms of the special operation in Ukraine are concerned.

"If Nazism is not 100-percent eradicated, then it will raise its head in a few years again, in an uglier form," he said in an interview with Arguments and Facts, adding that all goals of the military operation in Ukraine would be fulfilled.

Patrushev expressed confidence that all the goals set by the president would be fulfilled, because "the truth, including historical truth," is on Russia's side.

Moscow's goal to denazify the neighboring state are similar to those that the USSR set in 1945 after the victory over Nazi Germany, the head of the Security Council said.

"The laws of the Third Reich that had legalized discrimination on the basis of race, nationality, language, religion, political beliefs would be abolished. Nazi and militaristic doctrines would be eliminated from school education,” he said.

It will be up to the people of Ukraine to decide the fate of their country after the hostilities end, Patrushev noted.

Russia launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In addition to "demilitarization and denazification,” Russia strives to save the people of the DPR and LPR and restore their statehood within the borders of 2014. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also spoke about the intention to eradicate "manifestations of nationalist ideas" in Ukraine. In early April, he said that Russia was counting on a speedy completion of the operation.

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
