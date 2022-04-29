Combat operation of Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft missile and cannon system.
Servicemen provide protection to units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against air attack weapons such as UAVs, missiles and ammunition for multiple rocket launchers.
The people's militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), with the support of the Russian military, continues to liberate the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol from the Military Formations of Ukraine.