Israel Launches Preemptive Strike on Iran as U.S. Joins Military Operation

Israel carried out a preemptive strike against Iran on the morning of Saturday, February 28. The attack was confirmed by Defense Minister Israel Katz. At least three explosions were reported in Tehran, with preliminary information indicating that they struck the center of the Iranian capital.

Reports also emerged of U. S. involvement in the attack on the Islamic Republic. A representative of Israel's Defense Ministry confirmed the information, stating that the operation had been planned for months and that the launch date was determined several weeks ago.

Targets in Tehran and Beyond

The strikes reportedly targeted the residence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the intelligence headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and Tehran's airport. Pezeshkian is said to have left the city, while Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was moved to a secure location outside Tehran.

Both Iran and Israel closed their airspace. Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a retaliatory move from Tehran. School classes were canceled, workplaces were shut, and residents were instructed to take shelter.

Mobile communications were cut in eastern and western parts of Tehran, and internet connectivity was weakened in several districts. Explosions were also reported in Isfahan, home to one of Iran's nuclear centers, as well as in Lorestan province and the cities of Tabriz, Qom, Karaj and Kermanshah.

U.S. Outlines Objectives

According to U. S. officials, the goal of the airstrikes is to undermine Iran's security system. The attack is expected to be even more extensive than the strikes conducted in June 2025. "Dozens of American strikes are being carried out by assault aircraft based at facilities across the Middle East, as well as from one or more aircraft carriers,” a U. S. representative said.

An Israeli official stated that the joint U. S.-Israeli strikes would last at least four days and would be conducted in several phases.

"Tehran will not look the same as before as early as the next day,” an unnamed Israeli official said.

According to reports, the strikes followed U. S. President Donald Trump's dissatisfaction with negotiations over Iran's nuclear program.

Operation Name Changed

The operation was initially named "Magen Yehuda” ("Shield of Yehuda”). Ukrainian blogger Anatoly Shariy explained that on this Sabbath an additional Torah passage is read, recalling the commandment to remember what Amalek did to the Jewish people during the Exodus from Egypt.

Later, however, Ynet reported that Israeli authorities decided to change the operation's name to "Lion's Roar.”

Trump's Address

President Donald Trump confirmed that U. S. Armed Forces had begun a large-scale military operation against Iran. In a video published on his social media platform Truth Social, he said the objective was to protect the American people and eliminate the threat posed by the "Iranian regime.”

"Iran's actions pose a direct threat to the United States, our bases, our troops abroad, and our allies around the world. Iran can never have nuclear weapons,” Trump said.

He accused Tehran of waging an "endless campaign of bloodshed and mass murder” against the United States and its allies. Trump stated that Washington's patience in nuclear negotiations had "run out.” According to The Wall Street Journal, during a new round of talks on February 26, Tehran rejected key U. S. demands to shut down three nuclear facilities and transfer enriched uranium to the United States.

"We will destroy their missiles and level their missile industry to the ground. It will be destroyed,” the U. S. president said.

Trump separately addressed Iran's police forces and the IRGC, urging them to lay down their arms and receive "full immunity” or face "inevitable death.”

Addressing Iranian citizens, he added: "When we are finished, take leadership into your own hands — it will belong to you. Perhaps this will be your only chance for many generations.”

He also urged civilians to remain in shelters, warning that "bombs will be falling everywhere.”