Ukraine Attempts Multiple Attacks on Russian Regions Targeting World's Largest Oil Pipeline

On the night of Thursday, January 30, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched multiple attacks on Russian regions. Their target was the world's largest oil pipeline in Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Joseph Scanlan, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ HIMARS

HIMARS Rockets Reportedly Used in the Attack

The attack took place overnight with the use of HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems supplied by the United States. However, the strike did not result in any destruction or casualties. It was reportedly directed at pipeline infrastructure in the settlement of Mozyr, which serves as a transit hub for fuel shipments from Kazakhstan to Germany.

Fire Erupts at the Attack Site

Despite no confirmed destruction, a fire broke out at the site of the incident. Videos circulating online show a massive blaze in Mamai, a village in the Bryansk region. Mash Telegram channel published footage depicting flames inside the residential area.

Local residents reported hearing a loud explosion near a Druzhba pipeline distribution station. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet commented on the attack.

Russia's Air Defense Destroys Five Drones, Missile Intercepted Over Kursk Region

According to Russia's Ministry of Defense, on the night of January 30, the Ukrainian army attempted attacks on two Russian regions. Official data states that Russian air defense forces shot down five UAVs overnight – three in Belgorod region and two in Bryansk region. Additionally, a Ukrainian missile was launched toward the Kursk region, but it was intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems near Korenevo District.

Ukraine Attempted to Strike Druzhba Oil Pipeline Before

Notably, this is not the first attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. On December 30, 2024, Ukrainian forces attempted to strike the pipeline near Novozybkov in the Bryansk region. At the time, Ukraine reportedly used a domestically produced Peklo rocket-drone, but the strike failed to reach its target. While a technical facility suffered minor damage, the pipeline itself remained intact, and no civilians were harmed.

Druzhba: The World's Largest Oil Pipeline

The Druzhba oil pipeline, constructed in the 1960s, is the largest pipeline system in the world. Its mainline stretches 8,900 km, with 3,900 km passing through Russian territory. The pipeline begins in the Samara region, runs through Bryansk, and extends into Belarus, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Germany.

A separate section of the Druzhba pipeline runs through Ukraine. In 2024, Kyiv announced it would not renew its contract for the transit of Russian oil, which expired on December 31, 2024.

Details

