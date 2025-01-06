World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces repel massive Ukrainian counterattack in Kursk region
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have attempted a large-scale counterattack in Russia's Kursk region.

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Ukrainian assault group launched an attack at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, January 5. Using two tanks, a barrier vehicle, and twelve armoured combat vehicles, they hoped to stop the advance of the Russian army in the Kursk direction.

Artillery and aviation of the North (Sever) group of Russian forces defeated the assault group of the AFU. Russian servicemen destroyed all enemy tanks and seven ACVs involved in the manoeuvres.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Russian troops repelled two counterattacks of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk region.

During the offensive, units of the North group of forces defeated four mechanized and the same number of airborne assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a marine brigade and territorial defense units.

Since the invasion of the Kursk region, Ukraine has lost almost 50,000 servicemen in this area of ​​combat operations.

The enemy also lost 73 tanks, 209 infantry fighting vehicles, 153 armoured personnel carriers, 1,461 armoured reconnaissance vehicles, 340 artillery pieces and 44 multiple launch rocket system launchers (13 Himars, 6 MLRS).

According to TASS, since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost more than one million servicemen.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, in 2022, the losses of the Ukrainian side reached 118,500 people, in 2023 — 405,400.

Petr Ermilin
Dmitry Sudakov
