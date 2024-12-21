Russian President Vladimir Putin was informed about Ukraine's drone attack on apartment buildings in Kazan. The head of state is in touch with the military, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Putin receives reports from all military leaders twice a day, Peskov added.

Putin spoke with the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov after the attack on civilian infrastructure of Kazan.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the Russian city of Kazan on December 21 in the morning. Eight drones were launched in total, six of them attacked residential buildings.

Eyewitnesses filmed the attacks on video, capturing the strikes on Lazurnye Nebesa and Manhattan residential complexes. Luckily, no one was hurt in the attacks.

Later, a state of emergency was introduced in Tatarstan for government agencies and units of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The state of emergency applies to people who are dealing with the consequences of the drone attack, officials said.

It is believed that Ukraine used Lyuty drones during the attacks on Kazan. This UAV is based on the PD-2 prototype. The range of such UAVs amounts to 1,000 kilometers, they can carry a warhead of up to 50 kilograms.

The Lyuty drone is a low-wing aircraft with a twin-beam fuselage made of fiberglass. The structure is reinforced with metal mesh and plywood. For transportation, the drone can be disassembled into a module with a warhead, a fuel tank and an engine, removable wings and a tail section.