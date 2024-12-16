Bashar al-Assad's cousin, Suleiman Hilal al-Assad, was lynched in Syria.

WARNING: The video is graphic! Watch at your own discretion!

"With the arrival of the vanguard of the Syrian rebels in Latakia, it was announced that Suleiman al-Assad, who led the national defense forces, was killed," the article posted on Alkhali24 says.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov said that Assad was safe in Russia. According to him, Moscow acted as is required in such situations.

On December 8, anti-government forces in Syria captured the city of Homs and entered the capital city of Damascus. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad held talks with the parties to the conflict and decided to step down. He then left Syria and flew to Russia.