Russian forces drop three-ton bomb on Ukrainian positions in Kursk region

A three-ton FAB-3000 aerial bomb dropped by the Russian forces on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of Russia cleared an area of ​​one square kilometer.

An underground command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an ammunition depot, and several units of combat armoured vehicles were obliterated in the bombing. It remains unknown how many Ukrainian servicemen were killed.

The video of the use of the aerial bomb in the Kursk region appeared on November 7, but the date of the attack was not specified.

The footage shows a huge mushroom of smoke and fire rising into the sky at the site of the explosion and a blast wave spreading in all directions around the epicenter.

According to unconfirmed information, the bomb was dropped on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the village of Cherkasskoye Porechnoye in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region of Russia.

The Russian three-ton FAB-3000 high-explosive bomb is considered one of the most powerful aerial bombs in the arsenal of the Russian aerospace forces.

Details

A general-purpose bomb is an air-dropped bomb intended as a compromise between blast damage, penetration, and fragmentation in explosive effect. They are designed to be effective against enemy troops, vehicles, and buildings.

