Russian Aerospace Forces strike building of Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces strike General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces struck the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that housed the control center for unmanned aerial vehicles, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: Скриншот с YouTube-канала Минобороны РФ is licensed under public domain

The ministry did not specify any details of the attack.

In total, 44 group strikes were carried out during the week from October 26 to November 1. The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukraine's energy facilities, airfields and railways with high-precision weapons. The energy facilities that were targeted in the attack provided the military-industrial complex of Ukraine.

"Workshops for the production and storage of attack UAVs, ammunition depots, fuel bases, as well as temporary deployment points of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries were hit," the Ministry of Defense told reporters.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said that Russia's attack on the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came as retaliation for the attack on the Russian University of Special Forces in Gudermes. According to Kadyrov, the Aerospace Forces used Geran attack UAVs to strike the building of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the military staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It is the central organ of the Armed Forces Administration and oversees operational management of the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine. The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is appointed by the President of Ukraine, who is the supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces. On 28 March 2020 the position of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was separated from that of the Chief of the General Staff. The current Chief of the General Staff is Anatoliy Barhylevych, and the Commander-in-Chief is Oleksandr Syrskyi. The General Staff was created in 1991–92 on the basis of the Kyiv Military District headquarters of the former Soviet Armed Forces.

