World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Man who took part in special military operation in Ukraine shot dead near Moscow

Participant of special military operation shot dead in village near Moscow
Incidents

In the Moscow region, an unknown individual shot a man who took part in military actions in Ukraine, law enforcement agencies said.

Participant of special military operation shot dead in village near Moscow
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pulux11, CC BY-SA 4.0

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov.

According to TASS, the deceased served as deputy head of a military unit. The man returned home from the zone of the special military operation a week ago, the source said.

According to the Investigative Committee, on the morning of October 16, an unknown person in the village of Melenki near Moscow fired at least three times from a car into the side window of the driver's door of another car driven by a local resident.

The man as killed on the spot, while the vehicle continued moving until it rammed into the fence of the house on the way.

A criminal case was filed into the murder.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Putin's diplomatic gift to China makes US furious
World
Putin's diplomatic gift to China makes US furious
Man drifts for 67 days in rubber boat with bodies of his two relatives
Society
Man drifts for 67 days in rubber boat with bodies of his two relatives Видео 
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
Conflicts
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day Видео 
Popular
Russian soldiers identify US fighter killed in Stryker APC in Kursk region

Military correspondent Boris Rozhin said that the Russian military established the fact of the appearance of US servicemen in the Kursk region of Russia

US fighter killed in Russia's Kursk region identified
Russian forces explode bridges in Kursk region
Russian troops blow up bridges in Kursk region to disrupt Ukraine's plans
Man lost at sea found alive in drifting boat with bodies of his relatives in 67 days
Putin proposes to ratify 'grandiose and great initiative' with North Korea
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day Lyuba Lulko Heavy quadcopter Berdysh: A new chapter in Russian unmanned aviation Dmitry Plotnikov Germany falls into a trap by trying to isolate Russia and ruin its economy Oleg Artyukov
DPRK blows up roads between two Koreas
Locals advised not to drive their old rusty rattlers in Kazan during BRICS summit
Ukraine is at war with three countries, Zelensky says
Ukraine is at war with three countries, Zelensky says
Last materials
Kremlin on Zelensky's victory plan: Kyiv needs to sober up
Zelensky: Ukraine is at war with three countries at a time
China unveils new police robot of the future
Russian forces explode bridges in Kursk region
Kazan authorities reportedly prohibit using old rusty cars not to spoil city looks for BRICS summit
Putin proposes ratification of Russia-DPRK agreement on mutual assistance
US fighter killed in Russia's Kursk region identified
Man drifts for 67 days in rubber boat with bodies of his two relatives
Noкер Korea blows up roads connecting the two Koreas
Russia now strikes Odessa ports almost every day
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.