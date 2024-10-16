Man who took part in special military operation in Ukraine shot dead near Moscow

In the Moscow region, an unknown individual shot a man who took part in military actions in Ukraine, law enforcement agencies said.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Pulux11, CC BY-SA 4.0

The victim was identified as 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov.

According to TASS, the deceased served as deputy head of a military unit. The man returned home from the zone of the special military operation a week ago, the source said.

According to the Investigative Committee, on the morning of October 16, an unknown person in the village of Melenki near Moscow fired at least three times from a car into the side window of the driver's door of another car driven by a local resident.

The man as killed on the spot, while the vehicle continued moving until it rammed into the fence of the house on the way.

A criminal case was filed into the murder.