Russia’s opponents have no other choice but to acknowledge its victory in Ukraine conflict

Russia’s opponents should acknowledge its victory in conflict in Ukraine

Russia’s opponents should acknowledge its victory in the conflict in Ukraine, and they have no other choice, professor of the University of Chicago, international political scientist John Mearsheimer believes.

Photo: Dmitry Plotnikov Pravda.Ru Russian Army fighters

“I think at some point everyone will come together and recognize the fact that the Russians have won,” the scholar said on Judging Freedom YouTube channel.

Mearsheimer also expressed doubt about the determination of Western countries to continue providing military aid to Ukraine. According to him, once they realize Russia's superiority, they will gradually begin to scale back their support and look for ways to exit the situation.

Details

John Joseph Mearsheimer (born December 14, 1947) is an American political scientist and international relations scholar. He is the R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago. Mearsheimer is best known for developing the theory of offensive realism, which describes the interaction between great powers as being primarily driven by the rational desire to achieve regional hegemony in an anarchic international system. In accordance with his theory, Mearsheimer believes that China's growing power will likely bring it into conflict with the United States. In his 2007 book The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, Mearsheimer argues that the Israel lobby wields disproportionate influence over U.S. foreign policy. His more recent work focuses on criticism of the "liberal international order" and why he believes the West is to blame for the Russo-Ukrainian War.

