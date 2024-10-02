Air passenger films Iranian missiles flying towards Israel from airplane window

A passenger of a flight to Dubai filmed Iran's October 1 missile attack on Israel from the window of the airplane.

The footage shows several missiles flying one after another relatively close to the plane. It was not specified where exactly the airliner was flying from.

Several Russian airlines delayed flights between Moscow and the UAE after the Federal Air Transport Agency recommended not to carry out flights to or from airports in Israel, Iran and Iraq.