Truck and passenger bus with sports fan inside collide head-on in Southern Russia

On Sunday evening, September 29, a truck and a bus collided head-on in the village of Starokorsunskaya in the Krasnodar Territory (Southern Russia).
Thirty-one people were hurt, 22 of them were hospitalized. The bus driver burned alive in the cabin.
The truck and the bus crashed into each other at high speed. The bus caught fire and burned out completely.
Passengers started breaking windows and climbing out of the bus. One of the passengers was thrown out of the cabin. He was lying on the road until the ambulance arrived.
It is believed that the accident may have been caused as the truck driver fell asleep at the wheel.
It was reported that the bus passengers were fans of the St. Petersburg-based Zenit football club. However, it later became known that the vehicle was carrying fans of the Viktor handball club from Stavropol.
