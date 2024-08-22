Video captures moment of huge explosion as Ukraine strikes Russian port

Video captures moment when Ukraine strikes one of Russia's largest ports

In the evening of August 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked one of the largest passenger ports in Russia, Port Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Territory (Southern Russia).

The moment of the explosion was captured on video. The video was first published on Mash Telegram channel.

The footage shows a thick black column of smoke rising in the port area, and then an explosion occurs.

Click here to see more videos from the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the smoke can be seen from the Taman Peninsula.

There were 30 fuel tanks on the ferry at Port Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait at the time of the attack, the head of the Temryuk district of Krasnodar Territory said. According to preliminary data, there were five people on the ferry at the moment of the attack. A fire train was sent to extinguish the burning tanks, RIA Novosti said with reference to emergency services.

Ukraine launched a Neptune missile that stuck the moored ferry with fuel tanks. Emergency and special services are working at the scene.

According to most recent reports, the ferry sank as a result of the missile strike. There are no blaze-ups on the territory of the port, representatives for the operational headquarters in southern Russia said.