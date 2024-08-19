World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dash cam video shows explosion at petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak

Dash cam video shows powerful explosion at petrochemical plant in Sterlitamak
Incidents

A powerful explosion occurred at a petrochemical plant in the city of Sterlitamak in the Republic of Bashkiria. Three people were hurt in the blast at the Russian enterprise.

The explosion occurred at the time when specialists were purging a pipeline at the plant in Sterlitamak in the morning of August 19.

The moment of the explosion was captured on video.

"Preliminary, there was a depressurization on the overhead gas line with subsequent flare combustion of liquefied gas," EMERCOM said.

Twenty specialists and six units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the fire was localized.

