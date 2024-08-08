World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
PMC Wagner fighters come back to Russia to defeat Ukrainian troops in Kursk

PMC Wagner fighters come back to defeat Ukrainians in Kursk region

Private military company (PMC) Wagner fighters headed to the Kursk region of Russia to resist the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

PMC Wagner fighters come back to defeat Ukrainians in Kursk region
Photo: z.mil.ru by Unknown author, CC BY 4.0

War correspondent Yegor Guzenko posted a video of a group of PMC Wagner fighters with a caption:

"Did I say good news was on the way? Well, here it is for you. PMC Wagner fighters are back to Russia. Good luck to the men. (…) I'll tell you about more surprises later."

The video that the journalist posted shows PMC Wagner fighters saying that they were coming back to Russia, to the Kursk region, to defeat Ukrainian positions.

Russian war correspondents reported on the morning of August 8 that motorized riflemen of the Russian Aerospace Forces managed to stop Ukraine's attempt to break through deep into Russian territory. The day before, the Russian troops were urgently transferred to the area of ​​the settlement of Korenevo. The Russian servicemen were able to stop the advance of the Ukrainian fighters and forced them to retreat.

