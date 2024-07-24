Man who took part in special military operation injured in car explosion in Moscow

Car belonging to special military operation officer blows up in Moscow

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV exploded in Moscow in the morning of July 24. The vehicle belonged to a career officer of the Russian Armed Forces.

An improvised explosive device was attached to the underside of the vehicle. Two people — a man and his wife — were hurt. Both of them were hospitalised in serious condition.

The explosion occurred at 6:30 a.m. near a multi-storeyed apartment building on Sinyavinskaya Street. The car bomb was attached on the driver's side.

There is still confusing information about the officer who was hurt in the explosion. It was said that he was an officer of the Russian Defence Ministry who served in the Main Intelligence Directorate (known for the Russian initials as GRU) and was responsible for communications in his unit. Other sources, such as TASS, reported that the car belonged to a military man who took part in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The man had his feet severed in the explosion, whereas his wife suffered lacerated wounds to the face. The man started provided first medical aid to himself immediately after the explosion and was lucky to stay alive.

According to Interfax, the car belonged to a colonel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Spokespeople for the Ukrainian authorities said that Kyiv was not involved in the explosion of the vehicle in Moscow.

The man who was hurt in the blast was identified as Andrei Torgashov. According to RT, he took part in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Federal Security Bureau officers are working on the scene.