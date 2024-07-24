World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Man who took part in special military operation injured in car explosion in Moscow

Car belonging to special military operation officer blows up in Moscow

Incidents

A Toyota Land Cruiser SUV exploded in Moscow in the morning of July 24. The vehicle belonged to a career officer of the Russian Armed Forces.

An improvised explosive device was attached to the underside of the vehicle. Two people — a man and his wife — were hurt. Both of them were hospitalised in serious condition.

The explosion occurred at 6:30 a.m. near a multi-storeyed apartment building on Sinyavinskaya Street. The car bomb was attached on the driver's side.

There is still confusing information about the officer who was hurt in the explosion. It was said that he was an officer of the Russian Defence Ministry who served in the Main Intelligence Directorate (known for the Russian initials as GRU) and was responsible for communications in his unit. Other sources, such as TASS, reported that the car belonged to a military man who took part in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The man had his feet severed in the explosion, whereas his wife suffered lacerated wounds to the face. The man started provided first medical aid to himself immediately after the explosion and was lucky to stay alive.

According to Interfax, the car belonged to a colonel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Spokespeople for the Ukrainian authorities said that Kyiv was not involved in the explosion of the vehicle in Moscow.

The man who was hurt in the blast was identified as Andrei Torgashov. According to RT, he took part in the special military operation in Ukraine.

Federal Security Bureau officers are working on the scene.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Academic economist falls out of window of her apartment in Moscow

Valentina Bondarenko, a leading researcher at the Center for Institutes of Socio-Economic Development at the Institute of Economics of the Russian Academy of Sciences, fell out of the window of her apartment

Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Valery Zaluzhny's speech in London puts an end to his political career
Russian most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed because of her Turkish friend's fault
Joe Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia before leaving office
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want Lyuba Lulko Fearing Le Pen, the left saves Macron and recovers "pink neoliberalism" Eduardo Vasco
Where is Joe Biden? What has been happening to him in the last two days?
Russian biker and blogger MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Founders of Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce under bizarre circumstances
Last materials
The grand finale of Crooked Joe may have a very sad ending that he does not want
Former Ukrainian commander Valery Zaluzhny insults the West in his London speech
Husband and wife who started Russia's largest online retailer announce divorce
Well-known Russian economist falls out of window of her apartment
Most beautiful biker MotoTanya killed in car crash due to Turkish blogger's fault
Kim Dotcom: Biden may strike nuclear blow on Russia
World's most popular woman biker MotoTanya killed in car accident in Turkey
Who profits from Iryna Farion's death in summer 2024?
Everything that happens today is the work of people like Germany's Baebock
Russian forces drop three-ton FAB-3000 bomb on Ukrainian forces near Kharkiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy