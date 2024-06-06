World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Shooting in Moscow captured on video: Assassin finishes man off with security shot

Graphic video shows killer chasing and shooting man in Moscow

The police are looking for the attacker who shot a man on Alexei Sviridov Street in Moscow on June 6.

The killer was wearing black clothes — black pants, jacket and cap. He attacked the victim in the area of ​​the children's playground. After the first shot, the victim started feeling, but the killer chased the man and finished him off.

The victim was 34-year-old Konstantin Balishansky, who worked as a system administrator in a multimedia company. The deceased was the son of the head of Mediasystem Group company, Andrei Balishansky. The company provides multimedia equipment, LED and LCD screens for large exhibitions and events.

According to eyewitnesses, the killer fired a total of eight shots. One of the witnesses of the crime was a crane operator, who filmed the attack on video while working on the crane.

The video shows the killer in black clothes chasing a man running away from him. After several shots, the victim falls onto the lawn and never gets up. The shooter then fires a security shot and leaves.

UPDATE: According to most recent information, the killer was found and arrested. He opened fire at the police and was wounded in the shootout. According to other reports, the shooter was killed.

