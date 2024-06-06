Video: Assassin kills son of multimedia company in Moscow

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video: Assassin chases and kills son of multimedia company in Moscow

Incidents

In Moscow, an unknown individual armed with a machine gun opened fire on passers-by, Baza Telegram channel reports.

According to the publication, the incident happened on Alexey Sviridov Street. One person was hurt. The police are looking for the shooter.

The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Konstantin Balishansky. He was the son of Andrei Balishansky, the head of Mediasystem Group, Shot Telegram channel says.

Balishansky's company provides multimedia equipment, LED and LCD screens for exhibitions and events. The victim worked at his father's company as a system administrator.

In 2006, Konstantin became the first skater of the NikeSB Russia team.

The attacker waylaid Balishansky at the entrance to the apartment building where he lived. The killer opened fire at the man near a playground, chased the victim and killed him. The moment of the chase was captured on video.

The shooter has not been captured yet.

